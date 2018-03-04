Naxals step up activities along MP-CG border, torch forest post

BHOPAL : Ultra naxals torched a forest post at Phen Wildlife Sanctuary near Latawar Dadar village under Motinala police station late Friday night. It is second attack of naxalites in the district within a month. They destroyed entire post in sanctuary. Police have launched massive search in the entire area. Hawk forces have been deployed.

Inspector general of police, Balaghat range, G Janardan, said, “No casualty was reported as there were no forest department officials present when the incident occurred. It seems to be hand of Vistar Dalam of naxals. This area, which is around 70 kms from Mandla district headquarters borders Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh.”

Janardan said that movement of naxals was reported in the border area of Madhya Pradesh in the last month. On February 12, the ultras had threatened the forest department employees to stay away from their area.

According to police, the Vistar Dalam of CPI-Maoists is active again and was spotted on the border of Kawardha (Kabirdham) district of Chhattisgarh and Mandla district recently.

The group of armed naxals, which included women, was seen multiple times in the area near Motinala village in Mandla. This has put the entire anti-naxal security apparatus in both the states including the special anti-naxal operation forces, police, and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on alert.

All anti-naxal forces including police in Mandla and Balaghat districts have been alerted following specific intelligence inputs about recent movement by Vistar Dalam cadre near Motinala.

In MP, left wing extremism has largely been confined to Balaghat district since the 1990s. Three brigades of CPI-Maoists, including Tanda, Darre Khasa and Malajkhand Dalams have been active in nine police station areas of Balaghat district of MP, which borders Chhattisgarh on the one side and Gondia district of Maharashtra on the other.

In 2016, seizure of documents from Chhattisgarh forests had revealed plans of the Vistar Dalam to create a new corridor from Kabirdham to Umaria via Mandla.