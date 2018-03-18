MVM students to go on hunger strike

BHOPAL : The students of Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalay have threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from Monday. The students alleged that college administration denied permission of auditorium for a programme they have planned to organise on death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

MVM president Harshita Giri said, “We have applied to get the auditorium for the programme but principal has not given the permission because of ABVP.”

The student members of Bhagat Singh Kranti Dal (BKD) who have been holding the programme for many years, alleged that this is their main annual programme.

Student Asma Khan said ABVP also applied to get the auditorium. “They want to spoil every activity planned by elected representatives of college,” she said.

The member of the ABVP in the college said, “Accusations are wrong. We want to jointly hold the programme under student union’s banner. But BKD members are playing petty politics for cheap gains,” she said.

MVM’s joint secretary from ABVP Parul Rawat said, “We applied for auditorium first. All members of ABVP want to jointly hold the programme but they want to hold it separately.”

Principal Neeraj Agnihotri said he has rejected applications of students as college is hosting a BLO training programme from March 20. “I don’t know how long it will continue. I have informed the police about the situation in the college,” he said.