MP Assembly Elections 2018: Campus Ambassador

This column will talk about students who have been selected by the authorities to increase the awareness and importance of voting among the electorate

Youth Opinion:

We have conducted a voting awareness camp in Tillore Khurd village. The villagers were educated on importance of voting through street plays. About 35 students from our college participated in the play. We mainly targeted the youths in the village and informed them that if they don’t vote for their candidate then they also don’t have right to question the government. We informed villagers about the process of making voter ID cards. The camp was conducted under guidance of our nodal officer Dr Mukesh Patidar. The village has about 65% voting percentage and we are attempting to bring it to 100%.

Kshitij Bhushan, Maharaja Ranjit Singh College

I will primarily look for a well-educated candidate. The candidate should have a clear agenda and should be keenly interested in working for the development of the masses. The recent trend of communal politics should not be promoted as the country has already suffered enough due to religion being made a political agenda. The candidate should never hesitate in taking bold measures to reform the society. If need be, he must even oppose the party politics which aims at hindering the development of weaker section and welfare of the society.

Shaurya Malhotra, Engineer