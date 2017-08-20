Modi most successful CM of independent India: Shah

BHOPAL : “Most successful chief minister of independent India was former CM of Gujarat Narendra Modi,” said BJP national president Amit Saha addressing guests at the book launch ‘Narendra Se Narendra’, on Saturday.

For last two days the national president wasn’t tired praising CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but the crown for the best CM was reserved for Modi only.

‘Narendra Se Narendra’ has been written by senior BJP leader Kailsah Narayan Sarang. In the book he has compared the works and thoughts of Swami Vivekanand whose childhood name was Narendra, with PM Narendra Modi. The book carries 41 chapters and its preface has been written by Amitabh Bachchan.

“The journey which was started by Swami Vivekanand in 1890 is getting shape in 2017. The century is of India,” he added.

In 2001 the person who was appointed the CM of Gujarat had not won even the election of sarpanch, but in his 13-year tenure he developed the Gujarat model, which was widely accepted and now he was the PM of the country, Shah said.

He also appreciated CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s work. “CM Shivraj has done exemplary work in the state and has taken out the state from BIMARU state category,” he said.

“For India PM Modi is like god,” said CM Shivraj Singh. He also remembered the founders of Jansangh and BJP like Rajmata Vijyaraje Scindia, Kushabhau Thakre, Kailsah Nayaran Sarang, Sunderlal Patwa among others.