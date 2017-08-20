Mobile thieves targeting Mahakaleshwar sawaris nabbed, 30 mobiles recovered

Ujjain : Anti social elements were active throughout the month of Shravan especially on Mondays when thousands gathered to attend the ‘sawaris’ of Lord Mahakal. Many incidents were reported at the Mahakal police station during the month, forcing police to take strict action against offenders.

SP Sachin Atulkar directed ASP (crime) Rajesh Sahay, ASP Vinayak Verma and CSP Kotwali Sachin Sharma to make strategies to corner the thieves. Sahay has formed a team led by cyber cell in-charge, Deepika Shinde and TI of Mahakal police station, Ajeet Tiwari to launch an extensive search operation in and outside the city with the help of informers.

On Saturday, following a lead from an informer, the team caught some youngsters roaming around Koat Mohalla with the aim of selling stolen mobiles. On interrogation, all of them including Aamir (19), Salman (28), Naeem (27) and Muzaffar (21), residents of Ujjain admitted targeting devotees during the ‘sawaris’. Police also seized 30 mobile phones from the thieves. Further investigation revealed that they are regular offenders, involved in many crimes.