Manipulation, say Cong, farmers’ leader

MP gets Krishi Karman Award

BHOPAL : Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Krishi Karman Award 2015-2016 to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The state has received this award for fifth time in a row. The award is given for producing more than 10 lakh tonne of wheat. The award carries a prize of Rs 2 crore.

Besides, Aruna Joshi of Hoshangabad for getting yield of 104 quintals of wheat per hectare and Naresh Patel of Narsinghpur for producing 99.8 quintals per hectare received the award of progressive farmers.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the award is an achievement of MP’s farmers. Chouhan congratulated all the farmers of the state for the award.

However, the award has caused a stir in state politics. Kisan Union secretary Shailendra Verma alleged that the government manipulated wheat production figures to get the award. “Statistics shown are totally unreal,” Verma claimed and said that Aruna Joshi who has received progressive farmer’s award is a member of BJP Mahila Morcha executive body and was president of Piparia Krishi Upaj Mandi. Verma quipped as to why it was not publicised when Joshi had produced 104 quintals of wheat in one hectare two years back.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajay Singh said that farmers getting fair price for their produce in MP is a far-fetched reality. Singh said it is shameful that MP government receive this award after incidents of firing took place on farmers in Mandsaur. “Tomatoes are being thrown on roads but the government claims that the farmers are progressing,” Singh said.