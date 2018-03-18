Mainstream literature is getting pro-human: Rai

BHOPAL : Vibhuti Narain Rai, a well-known Hindi writer, novelist, activist, translator and former director general of police of Uttar Pradesh was in the city on Friday to attend 8th Theatre Olympics. Rai, 67, who is a native of UP, shared his experiences with Free Press. Excerpts of interview.

You have seen socialist, post and pre socialist eras and the era of rightists’ upsurge. What difference do you see and what is happening in literature now?

In the era of socialism, we used to dream of happiness and peaceful society. Now, people have stopped dreaming. In Rightists’ era, beliefs have become more important. Hence scope for logic and reasoning are less. But the mainstream literature is getting pro-human. The pro-human literature will talk about love, tolerance, logic and reasoning. Certain school of thoughts write contradictory things but they can’t be part of mainstream literature. We can’t run for long while being anti-human. We will have to be pro-people and for this, you have to be tolerant and generous.

What do you think about Theatre Olympics being held for the first time in India? Will it help local theatre artistes ?

Definitely. It is being organised in 17 cities in the state and the works of well-known directors of the world will be showcased. About 400 plays will be staged. Of these, atleast 100 plays must be good. And it will help our young actors and directors. They can learn a lot from them. And it will be good experience for audience especially of cities like Varanasi and Patna.

What do you think about Hindi plays and how are they doing?

Not very encouraging. Many plays have been written in Hindi but very few of them could be staged. The demand for Marathi and Bangla plays is more than Hindi drama. People buy tickets to watch them. There is no system to buy tickets to watch Hindi plays. But it will improve if the event like Theatre Olympics is organised. Abhi logon ki Bambaiya filmon ki aadat padi hai. (People prefer Bollywood films to Hindi drama.)

What is your opinion about the kind of language used in literature, films and media?

They are using public or spoken language. The difficult era of Hindi has ended. Now, we are taking words from different languages. And as a writer, I think it is good. It will enrich our language. People can easily communicate now.

You have been DGP and vice-chancellor. Now you’re writer and a novelist. Which role you enjoy most?

I have lived double life – police, writer and activist. Now, one life is left, which is of writing that I am enjoying. I enjoyed both lives. In police department, I gained several experiences, which I can’t get from any other professions, and as a writer I use those experiences in my writings.

You are student of Allahabad Universities and you have done PG in English literature. Have you got chance to attend class of Firaq Gorakhpuri?

Firaq sahab had retired when I was a student there. But he used to come to our department. At that time, a movie was being made on him and he taught students of MA. That was a memorable experience. Listening to Firaq sahab for 50 minutes was itself a great thing. He was a genius.

As a police officer, what is your most memorable incident?

There are many. I was posted in Kashmir and many other places but the five-year tenure in Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha, as vice-chancellor, is the one that I cherish a lot.

Do you feel there is intolerance in the country?

It has increased. The right wing politics makes a fertiliser that produces intolerance. But I think this phase will not run long because of psyche of Indian society especially of Hindus. That psyche can’t support extremism for long. It will peter out.

Which is your next work?

Penguin has recently published my novel – Hashimpura: 22 May. I am working on a detective novel in Hindi.

Any message to young writers? Which writers you love to read most?

They are doing well. I would suggest them to read old and contemporary authors. I love to read Gabriel García Márquez. I like his storytelling art.