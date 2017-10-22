Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#Diwali2017
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Bhopal / Labourer commits suicide

Labourer commits suicide

— By OUR STAFF REPORTER | Oct 22, 2017 12:17 am
FOLLOW US:

BHOPAL : 38-year-old man was found hanging from ceiling of his house in Gol village under the limits of Kolar police station on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Lodhi who worked as labourer.

He was a drunkard and had even scolded his sons before entering his room on Friday night in a drunken state.

On Saturday morning, when his wife and sister knocked the door, he did not open the door after which family members peeped inside to find him hanging. He was later brought down and police was informed. The deceased has not left any suicide note which is puzzling cops over the motive of the extreme step taken by the deceased.


EDITOR’S PICK