Killed Mandsaur farmers ‘ kin to CM: Act against guilty cops, give up fast

Bhopal : Family members of the four farmers killed in police firing at Mandsaur on June 6 met CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his fast venue on Saturday. They requested him to give up his fast and demanded tough action against the policemen who had killed their kin.

Those who met the CM included elder brother of Kanhaiya Lal, 40 of Tilod Pipalya, Sandeep Patidar, elder brother of Abhiskek Patidar, 17 of Barekheda, elder brother of father of Babbu Patidar, 23 of Yakravad and father of Satyanarain Dhangar, 21 of Lodh village.

They said while they were ready to let bygones be bygones, they wanted that tough action be taken against cops responsible for killing their family members. Chouhan assured them that a judicial probe had been ordered into the firing and whosoever found guilty would be punished.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur, the epicentre of the farmers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh, remained peaceful on Saturday with authorities relaxing curfew for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm. As the situation eased, markets reopened and locals stepped out to stock essentials. s