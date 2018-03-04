Kerwa water supply has not helped us, say residents

BHOPAL : The Kerwa water supply line which became operational on December 25 has yet to meet daily needs of local residents who have for a long time have faced water crisis.

The water tankers can still be seen plying in the area supplying water despite Kerwa water supply lines have been laid.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner Harish Gupta said that the water supply line is undergoing testing which is why the problem is arising.

He said, “We are working on it and will soon overcome the problem.”

n A resident of Danish Kunj Champa Lal: I have taken water connection for over a month and still waiting for regular water supply in the house. The summers have arrived and still we are clueless as when will we get water of the new project despite having paid for the connection.”

Vijay Johri, resident of Banjari C Sector: Water connection was procured a month back. We hardly receive water even for one day despite taking the connection at a comparatively higher rate. I contacted several officials but to no avail. Residents call for water tankers in summers.

Dr Sharad Chand Tailang, resident of C Sector in Banjari: I got water connection at a higher rate. We thought that water supply through Kerwa will bring end to the problem for calling tankers in summers. But we have yet to receive the water supply.