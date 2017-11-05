‘Kartik Purnima’ celebrated with devotional fervour

Huge crowds offer prayers on the banks of Kshipra

Ujjain : Huge crowds were seen on the banks of the river Kshipra on Kartik Purnima. The Ram ghat, Sunheri ghat, Datt Akhada and other ghats were also crowded on the occasion. People gathered at these banks to take a holy bath and offer prayers to the holy river.

More than 50,000 people are said to have visited the river area. Yesterday, people also did the ‘deep daan’ and ‘puja’ of the Kshipra.

However the river was badly contaminated and the UMC had made no arrangements to purify the water although it was known that devotees would be bathing in the river on the auspicious day.

Home guards were seen instructing crowds to take care of their belongings and were warned not enter deep waters through the public announcement system. Mahakal police station officers were posted to control crowds.

Tents were set up for women as changing areas but there was a total lack of security in the area. Police officials were posted at Ramghat Chowki, which annoyed the pujaris. Cleaners were available in the area, but instead of cleaning they were noticed picking up coins from the river.

Increase in crowd at temples, stations and bus stands

People reached Ujjain by trains and buses and all means of transport witnessed heavy rush. After bathing in the river, they visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Harsiddhi Mandir and Gopal Mandir. Vehicles were not restricted on these roads, due to which the pedestrians suffered a lot.