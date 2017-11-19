Kamal Nath’s birthday celebrated
UMARIA : The birthday of former union minister and AICC general secretary Kamal Nath was celebrated with fervour at Youth Congress office here under the guidance of YC district president Mohammed Aslam Sher. A cake was cut, sweets were distributed and crackers were burst. Aslam Sher said that Nath is one leader who always stands by the side of the poor and the deprived. Among those present on the occasion were Anuj Sen, Manish Sharma, Mohammed Bilal, Sagar Asawar, Mohhamed Azam, Prayag Tiwari, Krishna Asawar, Wajid Pathan, Atul Tandia, Prateek Shukla and Bhupendra Singh.