Jain community holds renunciation procession

Ujjain : A huge procession of 8 disciples of the Jain religion was held on Saturday from Jinalaya at Namakmandi. The procession was held before offering ‘deeksha’ (preparation for a religious ceremony) to assimilate detachment from the materialistic world.

8 youths of Jain community will undertake ‘deeksha’ under Jain muni, acharya Vishuddha Sagar Maharaj to imbibe renunciation. The procession with all the youth aspirants of ‘deeksha’ reached the Jinalaya via Kharakuan, Bhadurganj, Khirsagar, Kanthal and Sarafa.

Prakash Kasaliwal, Sushil Chhabra, Suresh Bainada and Pradeep Badnore were present. One of the aspirants, Shivambahiya delivered his sermons. The programme was conducted by Anil Gangwal.