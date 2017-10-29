Issue White Paper on CM’s foreign trips: LoP

Chouhan to return today from 8-day US sojourn

BHOPAL : The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be returning here on Sunday after his eight-day-long visit of the USA. On the eve of his arrival, the LoP Ajay Singh has issued a statement questioning the rationale behind his foreign visits.

Singh demanded that the government should issue a White Paper on what the state had gained from the foreign trips of the chief minister undertaken at the cost of exchequer. He said that since 2005, Chouhan had travelled to foreign lands on more than 15 occasions. A detailed White Paper, including the names of the persons who accompanied him, the expenses incurred on them individually and the details of the companies with which talks were held or contracts signed, should be issued. He said that it should be clarified as to how the people of the state had benefitted from these visits.

Singh said that the hard-earned money of the people of the state was spent on Chouhan’s foreign trips and it was the right of the people to know how and why it was spent. He said that the farmers of the state were in dire straits. The chief minister should explain why he needed to travel to the US at this point in time. Congress spokesperson K.K. Mishra said that when FDI in the jurisdiction of the Central Government, where is the need for the chief minister to fly abroad so frequently. He has also demanded that the details of the foreign trips should be made public.

My neighbour’s CD was also in circulation

Commenting on the raging CD controversy in Chhattisgarh, the chief minister said that a CD of his neighbour had also come to the fore but it was swept under the rug. He said that the Chhattisgarh government filing an FIR against journalist Vinod Verma and then against the Chhattisgarh PCC chief Bhupesh Baghel shows that the BJP has much to

hide and is running amok fearing exposure.