Hundreds participate in ‘run for compassion’

Ujjain : Janjagran Manch held an event ‘run for compassion’ on Saturday as a tribute to the late Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi on his birthday. Hundreds of school children, NCC cadets, scout guide and NSS volunteers along with various social organisations ran from Shaheed Park, disseminating the message of compassion and unity.

Convener Devvrat Yadav, informed that the event began with offering a garland to the portrait of Rajeev Gandhi by chief guest Manohar Bairagi. Pt Yogesh Sharma administered the oath of compassion, followed by distribution of certificates of appreciation to the participants. Congress city head, Anantnarayan Meena, Mahesh Parmar, Gopal Yadav, Ajeet Singh Thakur and others were present. Om Bhardwaj proposed the vote of thanks.