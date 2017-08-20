Hindi rendition of ‘Waiting for Godot’ staged at Shaheed Bhawan

BHOPAL : Written by Samuel Beckett, directed by Dinesh Nair, a Hindi version of the play ‘Waiting for Godot’ was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Saturday. It has been translated into Hindi by Krishna Baldev Vidya.

The disillusionment in the European world post world war-II is depicted in the play. It presents a situation when man begins questioning his purpose in life but is unable to find it in religion or philosophy. Yet he is not shaken in his belief and continues to search for hope which Beckett explores in ‘Waiting for Godot’, through Vladimir, Estragon, Pozzo and Lucky. Vladimir and Estragon are two tramps who appear on a desolate island and spend time in order to meet Godot. But when will Godot come and will he or won’t he, remains their hope. While, pot-bellied Pozzo is representative of the ruling class, Lucky is his slave. They all have nothing to do and no purpose in life. They pass time but never meet Godot.

It was presented by Rang Madhyam theatre group, Bhopal. Anup Sharma as Vladimir, Skand Mishra as Estragon, Vishal Chaturvedi as Pozzo, Manul Ali Siddiqui as Lucky and Mithun Dhuriya as boy were in lead roles. Light was designed by Tanveer Ahmed.