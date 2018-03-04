Handicapped boy drowns in BMC swimming pool

BHOPAL : A minor deaf and mute boy died after he drowned in the swimming pool owned by Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The pool is lying closed for over a decade. The swimming pool is located at Idgah Hills under the limits of Shahjahanabad police station where the incident occurred on Friday noon.

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Lal who studied at Drishti ewam Shrawan Badhit Vidyalaya located near Pari Park. According to sources, the deceased had jumped inside the swimming pool campus from the boundary wall with one of his friends to take a dip.

As the swimming pool was lying closed for over a decade, it surprised many that why it is still filled with water. Local corporator Mahesh Makwana said security guards are deployed there but were on leave due to Holi festival.

He said that children have placed bricks one atop another by the side of the wall. They use it to jump inside for picking their cricket ball, which falls in pool premises. “I had proposed to raise the height of boundary wall for which Rs 4 lakh were proposed. But files got stuck,” he said.

Shahjahanabad police said that the other child who had gone with him alerted others as he drowned. Meanwhile, school management has suspended warden Pramod Mishra and security guard Kishanlal. School principal Prabha said, “We are clueless as to how the children sneaked out of the school. As of now I only know that only one child had gone out.”