Four-year-old boy falls into borewell, rescue efforts on

Dewas : Panic prevailed at small Umaria village of Khategaon tehsil in Dewas district after a four-year-old boy fell into 110-feet-deep borewell, about 110 kilometre from the district headquarters, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened around noon and efforts are on to rescue the minor, they said.

Later, in the evening Army rescue team from Bhopal took over the rescue mission after district administration sought Army’s help in a rescue operation. Till filing the report, efforts are on to rescue child.

According to police, the local administration is digging a parallel pit to rescue the boy.

Khategaon police station in-charge Tehjib Qazi said that, “The boy fell into the 110-feet-deep open borewell at an agriculture field while he was playing when his parents were busy working in the farm.”

“He is stuck at the depth of 40 feet and oxygen is being supplied to him to ensure that he can breathe easily…efforts are on to save him,” the officer said.

BJP MLA from Khategaon Ashish Sharma who rushed to the site and closely monitoring the rescue operation said, “The child fell into the borewell around noon and the rescue operation has been launched.”