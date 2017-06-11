Farmers term fast a political gimmick

BHOPAL : CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan sat on an indefinite ‘peace fast’ urging the agitating farmers across the state to shun violence and solve the problems peacefully on Saturday at Dussehra ground in Govindpura here. However, majority of the farmers who had gathered at the ground seemed to believe that the fast was just a political gimmick which would not help solve their problems.

There were about 1,000 farmers gathered at the fasting site from different corners of the state to meet the CM and put forth their demands. The farmers from each village came in groups of 10-30 people along with memorandums comprising their demands. However majority of them claimed that they were stopped from meeting the CM.

“CM is observing indefinite fast for peace in the state and claimed that he would speak to the farmers to meet their demands. But here it seems he has set up a stage to meet the BJP leaders and not us. We tried to meet him but were stopped by the police who at the same time allowed politicians who just wanted to greet him,” said Mohan Lal who had come from Rajgarh district along with 15 other farmers from the same village.

Another farmer, Balveer Singh Gurjar, hailing from Bhind district termed Chauhan’s fast as a mere political gimmick.

“It’s just a political gimmick which is of zero help to solve the problems of farmers. The minimum sale price (MSP) of wheat is Rs 1,650/ quintal but I was forced to sell my wheat produce at Rs 1,300. Only farmer-cum-politicians get MSP and actual farmers like us never get it. We are also not able to recover the production cost of the vegetables, leave aside gaining profit. I grew potato in my field at a cost of Rs 800/quintal but in the mandi I am getting a rate of Rs 400/quintal,” said Gurjar adding farmers were really in deep rut.

Some farmers also justified the violent agitation by them across the state and said it was bound to happen due to the apathy of the government.

“Some people are saying that people affiliated to political parties are resorting to violence by hiding behind the farmers in this movement. I believe this is totally nonsense because the volcano of anger in the farmers was dormant, which has now erupted. There may be some farmers associated with some political parties but in this movement they are all together irrespective of their political affiliations,” said Babulal Patel from Sehore district.

While many termed the fasting as a mere political gimmick, many remained hopeful that the CM would address their problems and meet their demands.

“I firmly believe that the CM would not remain deaf to the demands of the agitating farmers. Being a son of a farmer himself, he would definitely find a solution to the problems of the farmers of the state,” said Nannulal Sahu from Chanderi, Ashoknagar.