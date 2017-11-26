Farmers in lurch as govt backtracks on CM’s promise

Interest on loans of 6 lakh defaulters not to be waived

Bhopal : After farmers’ protests occurred in the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced in the assembly that the government will waive interest on short-term farm loans so that farmers can avail bank loans again. He had made this announcement in June this year.

He had also announced that a ‘Samadhan Yojana’ (settlement scheme) would be prepared for the purpose.

However, the government is now going back on the chief minister’s announcement. The cooperatives department has refused to waive interest due on loans of defaulter farmers. They are now being asked to repay the principal amount along with interest and till they do that, they would not be eligible to apply for fresh loans.

The number of farmers who have been declared defaulters for having failed to repay their loans is around 6 lakh. They owe Rs 4,500 crore to the cooperative banks as principal amount and Rs 1,050 crore as penal interest.

After police fired on farmers in Mandsaur, the chief minister had decided that the interest would be waived. He had announced this decision during the discussion on an adjournment motion on Mandsaur incident in Vidhan Sabha.

K C Gupta, principal secretary, cooperatives, told Free Press that the chief minister had never made any such announcement.

According to Gupta, Chouhan had neither assured waiver of principal amount nor of interest. He said that when farmers were asked whether they want remunerative prices for their produce or interest waiver, they opted for the former. And that was why Bhavantar scheme was launched.

“When the government is giving interest-free loans where is the question of loan waiver,” Gupta said.

It is clear that after implementation of Bhavantar scheme, the government has quietly dropped the idea of interest waiver. In fact, after the launch of the Bhavantar scheme, the chief minister has put most of his pro-farmer announcements in cold storage.