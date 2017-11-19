‘Expedite survey for Saubhagya scheme’
REWA : The government has launched a scheme for providing electricity connections to all rural homes. Under the scheme christened Saubhagya Yojana, every power distribution centre is supposed to undertake survey of five village panchayats every fortnight to identify homes sans power connections. Electricity connections have been provided to 3,233 homes in Rewa district under the scheme. Surendra Tiwari, chief engineer, Rewa, convened a meeting of all executive engineers, assistant engineers and feeder in-charges on Friday and instructed them to expedite the work of survey.