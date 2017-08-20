Ex-MPs, MLAs explode with anger before Shah

Say neither govt nor organisation giving weight to them n Those who have defected to BJP say they have nothing to do.

BHOPAL : Former MPs and MLAs of the BJP exploded with rage before the party’s national president here on Saturday. As soon as Shah asked them to have their say, there was a torrent of angry statements and acerbic comments targeted at the government and the party organisation.

Parasram Mudgal, who has joined the BJP after quitting the BSP, said he and others like him had turned down tickets being offered by their parties to join the BJP, but here, they had been dumped in a corner. Neither anyone in the government nor in the organisation was ready to listen to them. Former minister Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi, who has defected to the BJP from the Congress, said former MLAs and MPs should be given some responsibility. He said merely because someone was not a people’s representative did not mean that he had become useless. Everyone’s services should be used in the organisation. Balendu Shukla, another former Congressman, said the party leadership should use the services of all the leaders. A former MLA said the government was ignoring the anger amongst farmers. They were not getting remunerative prices for their produce and that might cost the government dear in future.

Former MLAs said the present ones treated them with disdain. “We are not invited to functions and when ministers in-charge of the districts come visiting, they do not meet us. We are ignored at every level.”

After hearing them out, Shah said he was working on an action plan. “Within next two months, all former MPs and MLAs will get some responsibility,” he said.

Asks fronts, cells to shape up or ship out

Shah convened separate meetings of the office-bearers of the morchas, cells and prakalps of the state BJP. He gave them a severe dressing down. “I know you are not fulfilling your responsibilities. There is still time; improve or you will have to face the consequences,” he said. He said appointments of office-bearers were hastily done after the announcement of his visit. Even after his arrival, the appointments were continuing. This, he said, was not good. He said all the ‘vibhags’ and ‘prakalps’ should be strengthened. They had been constituted after serious deliberations, he added. Shah also directed that the state and district-level teams of all the units should be in place by September 15.