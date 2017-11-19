DIG, Jail Sohail injured in road accident, hospitalised

BHOPAL : Bhopal DIG Jail Sohail Ahmed was injured in head after his car and a passenger bus collided at Antreji village under Bahadurpur police station in Ashok Nagar district. His PA Ashok Arya and car driver were also injured. All the three have been referred to Bansal Hospital, Bhopal. DIG Jail was on the way for jail inspection. DIG Sohail Ahmed fractured his leg.

According to Bahadurpur police, DIG Jail car Swift (MP-02-AB-3988) collided with passenger bus (MP-19-D-9095) at Antreji village at 11 am. DIG Ahmed, his PA Ashok Arya and car driver are injured. All have been referred to Bhopal.

According to Bansal Hospital, all the three are in ICU. Their health is reported to be stable.

SP Ashok Nagar Dharmendra Singh Bhadauria said, “Passenger bus has been seized.”