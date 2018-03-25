Decks cleared for construction of Dewas-Barnagar 4-lane NH bypass

Ujjain : With most of the ‘to be affected’ farmers and land owners of 16 villages welcoming the project, decks have been cleared for the construction of city’s first bypass for a 139 km 4-lane under National Highways (NH), between Dewas-Amarohli (Jhabua) via Ujjain-Barnagar-Badnawar.

To clear hurdles for the mega project amounting to Rs 1230 crore, a public hearing was organised at the Simhastha Fair Authority building in Ujjain on Saturday by the Union surface and transportation ministry, Indian National Highways Authority (NHAI).

Farmers and land owners of village Ninora, Chandesari, Pipliyaragho, Matanakala, Datana, Semalyansar, Narwar, Palkhedi, Nawakhera, Jamalpura, Kachnaria, Gangedi, Chandamukh, Chinataman Javasia Mangrola, Ratnakarhi, Chandkhedi, Nalwa, Palkhanha, Koklakhedi of Ujjain tehsil were present. Making submissions, few of their representatives including Bharat Singh Bains, Ram Singh Jadon, Kamal Singh Aanjana, Karan Kumaria, Rajpal Singh Jhala, Mahesh Ratore, Anil Sharma, Padam Singh Patel, Anter Singh Patel, Raju Sharma, Firoz Patel and Virendra Aanjana by and large welcomed the project. They, however, said waste land should be preferably used to execute the project and efforts should be made to ensure that houses are not demolished to pave way for the bypass. They said the proposed 4-lane should be made over the existing roads and proper connectivity should be given on the proposed road.

NHAI project manager RR Dadhe (Indore) informed that the project will begin in June and is likely to be completed within two years. He said the project will be completed in three packages and Ujjain’s 22 km stretch comes under third package. According to him, process for acquisition of land had already been launched and this was the third and final (mandatory) public hearing held in Ujjain.

He informed that acquisition of land is the biggest hurdle in execution of the project, but looking to the long-term benefits along with compensation of land two times more than the collector rate, such hurdles are settled in time. He said that though the alignments for the project were already finalised by the ministry, submissions made by affected persons will be duly considered. Dadhe informed that the proposed 4-lane will be 60 meter broad and ensure connectivity to Gujarat. He said that 2 railway over-bridges including one near Fatehabad railway station and another at Barnagar besides 6 other bridges on road and river will be constructed between Ujjain and Barnagar stretch.

During the public hearing, Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav termed the project as a big gift to Ujjain. He said the project will help connecting Ujjain up to Somnath (Gujarat) and Kolkata. He said that though Agra-Mumbai National Highway passes 40 km from the borders of Ujjain district, the city was away from the benefits of movement of freight vehicles. He said the proposed 4-lane National Highway will pass just 8 to 10 km from the city and would open new avenues of development. Yadav emphasised that issues like use of existing roads, minimum destructions and maximum benefit to Ujjain should be taken into consideration before execution of the project. Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal suggested that the city should gain proper connectivity on the proposed bypass. SDM Shitij Sharma said village settlements should not be disturbed in executing such projects. ADM GS Dabar was also present.