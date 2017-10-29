Damage control? CM to launch Vikas Yatra from Mandsaur

BHOPAL: The chief minister Shivraj Singh will launch his Vikas Yatra from November 1, the Foundation Day of the State. One key objective of the Yatra is assuaging the farmers to minimise the potential damage to the BJP’s poll prospects due to peasant unrest. And that is probably why; the Yatra will begin from Mandsaur, the epicentre of the farmers’ protests.

Due to the firing on farmers at Mandsaur, which had left five persons dead, an anti-BJP atmosphere still pervades the region. The party fears that it may have to face reverses in this area in the assembly polls. Hence, the focus on Mandsaur. During the Vikas Yatra, which Chouhan would undertake for 19 days in a month, he will launch developmental projects worth Rs 10 crore, besides making surprise inspections of hospitals, schools and government offices. The Yatra would continue in December.