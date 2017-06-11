Dairy farm owners reluctant to shift to new sites even as June 15 deadline nears

Allege new sites lack basic facilities; BMC says no way but to abide by NGT ruling

BHOPAL : Central Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), Bhopal had in May ordered Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to relocate all dairies from residential colonies to the outskirts of the city by June 15. With just five days remaining to deadline, the dairy owners are alleging that the designated seven new sites were missing basic infrastructure and they couldn’t run their dairy farms there.

NGT in May had ordered BMC to shift around 750 dairies operating in residential areas of the city to the outskirts after which BMC identified seven spots to shift them. The new sites include Malikheda village, Parwalia village, Arvalia village, Kalapani village, Deedi village, Mugaliakot village and Fatehpur Dobra village which are located on the outskirts of Bhopal.

Earlier on Monday, June 5 during the routine public hearing session, Bhopal ki choupal organised by mayor Alok Sharma at his residence, a group of about 30 dairy farm owners met Sharma regarding the lack of proper facilities at the new sites. The mayor had then assured them of looking into the matter.

“We cannot operate our dairies there as there is lack of basic amenities like water supply, electricity and roads. Also there are no cattle-sheds under which we could keep our cattle. How can we run our dairy farms there?” said Deepak Yadav adding they were ready to shift to the new sites but they should be provided the necessary basic facilities.

Another dairy farm owner, Harish Singh Patel while speaking to Free Press said the shifting of the dairy farms to the new sites would have implications on milk prices in Bhopal.

“The relocation would definitely have some effect on the milk prices in the city. At present the price is Rs 56/litre which is expected to jump at about Rs 60/litre. Apart, the owner has to build the farm from scratch at the new site including servant quarters, fodder storage, cattle enclosures and others. And with the monsoon only a few days away, we are tensed as to how we would manage it,” said Patel.

BMC officials, however, said the dairy farms had to be shifted to the new sites before June 15, no matter what the ground situation was.

“It is the order of NGT which cannot be defied. The dairies have to shift to the designated sites before June 15 or else they would face the music. BMC has provided them plots and would gradually develop the essential facilities like water supply, roads and power. The availability of the basic facilities at the new sites is secondary. At present the primary thing is their shifting to the new sites,” said health officer, BMC, Rajiv Saxena adding basic facilities would take at least three months to be in place.