Crowd management, a major concern for officers during shahi sawari

Round the clock meetings focus on plugging loopholes

Ujjain : Administrative officers are conducting meetings round the clock to make a foolproof plan for the ‘shahi sawari’, with special emphasis on crowd control. This year the ‘shahi sawari’ of Lord Mahakal will be held on August 21, and ‘somvati amavasya’ too falls on the same day.

On Saturday, divisional commissioner MB Ojha and ADG Madhukar Kumar held a joint meeting with officials to give final instructions. Magistrates, to be deployed at different points of the ‘sawari’ route, will focus on controlling the crowd and keeping them inside the barricading.

Heavy police force will be deployed at all main temples as also at the ‘somtirth kund’ where a holy bath will be performed on ‘amavasya’. A makeshift police control room will be established on river banks and rescue swimmers will be positioned to avert drowning incidents. All officers will be on duty till 12 am, until devotees safely head back to their homes. A check on the behavior of devotees will also be kept as many incidents of misbehaving often get reported.

Collector and SP visit Ramghat region

Collector Sanket Bhondve and SP Sachin Atulkar visited Ramghat, Ranoji ki chhatri and Gopal Mandir area in the morning and took stock of arrangements while giving necessary instructions to officials.

Changes in entry points at Mahakaleshwar

temple on Aug 21

Due to high influx of devotees and alternate traffic system on the day of the ‘shahi sawari’, general devotees will enter the Mahakaleshwar temple from Shankh-gate near Garib Nawaz colony on August 21. Devotees with a paid ticket will enter from the ‘bhasmaarti’ gate till 12 pm. After these hours entry to the temple will be closed.

Parking arrangements for outside devotees

Devotees coming from Indore, Dewas, Maksi will park their vehicles at Chardham parking via engineering college square, to Harifatak bridge.

Local devotees will park their vehicles around Kshirsagar ground while those coming from Agar road, can park their 4-wheelers at the Social Justice Department premises and Heera Mill Chawl.

Devotees coming for the ‘somvati amavasya’ bath will park their vehicles at Karthik Fair ground, Ranjit Hanuman road and Mangalnath road. VIP parking will be at Bharat Mata temple.

In addition to all the arrangements, DJs will be barred from the ‘sawari’ route, while areas that lead to routes will be no vehicle zones.

Mayor inspects arrangements

Mayor Meena Jonwal along with in-charge of solid waste management department, Mangilal Kadhel inspected Ramghat, somtirth kund, saint Balinath ghat, Harsiddhi and Mahakaleshwar temple region ahead of the ‘shahi sawari’. She gave necessary instructions to concerned officials.

Swarnim Bharat Manch holds meeting with collector over mismanagement

Dinesh Shrivastava of Swarnim Bharat Manch (SBM) apprised the collector of loopholes in the’ shahi sawari’ arrangements and suggested solutions to highlight major issues connected with it namely, height of barricades should be 4 feet instead of 6, install makeshift toilets for women on ‘sawari’ routes, ensure water facility and safety against fire accidents, appeal to shopkeepers to keep their shops closed after 3 pm, close meat and liquor shops on ‘sawari’ route, prevent eve teasing incidents.