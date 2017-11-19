Cops interact with students
NASRULLAGANJ : Under the Jansamvad programme launched by the MP Police, Niranjan Sharma, in-charge of the local police station and other staffers of the thana interacted with the students of Tarun Pushpa Higher Secondary School. They gave them tips on how to keep themselves safe from anti-social elements. The school director R B Malviya said that the school management and its staff will cooperate with the police in making society a better place to live in for children. The police officers also answered the questions of the students. All teachers were present on the occasion.