Commissioner pulls up dist civil supplies officer

Hoshangabad : Umakant Umrao, the commissioner of Narmadapuram Division on Saturday held a marathon meeting for reviewing the performance of food and civil supplies and cooperatives departments. He pulled up BS Tomar, district food and civil supplies officer of Hoshangabad for not deleting the names of ineligible beneficiaries from the BPL list. He told the officer that many eligible persons are not getting the benefits of BPL scheme as the lists were not revised.

Around 6,000 persons were found ineligible in the BPL list during the Gramodaya Se Bharat Uday campaign in 2016-17 but their names were not removed. Similarly, in Betul district 2,836 persons were found ineligible but their names continue to figure on the list. The commissioner said that show cause notice should be served on the district food and civil supplies officer of Betul.