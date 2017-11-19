Collector comes to aid of students

SHIVPURI : At the initiative of collector Tarun Rathi, the management of St Benedict School has paid Rs 2 lakh to Arvind Yadav, father of school student Anshdeep Yadav. Sixteen-year-old Anshdeep was seriously hurt when a school bus hit him on the campus of the school. A wheel of the bus, which was reversing, passed over the stomach of the child. Anshdeep’s father, who is a man of humble means, had to spend around Rs 4 lakh on his treatment. He had to take loan from the moneylenders to pay hospital bills. On Saturday, at the initiative of the collector, the school management handed over a draft for Rs 2 lakh to Arvind Yadav. Earlier, following the mediation of the collector, the same amount was paid to the father of another student, who too was injured in a similar accident on the school premises.