‘CM wants MARKFED to generate its own income’

Federation to become a common platform for farmers & buyers, says MD

BHOPAL : CM Shivraj Singh desires that MP State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED) should not depend only on government schemes but it should generate its own income. The federation should become a common platform for the farmers and buyers, informed MD of MARKFED Dnyaneshwar Patil, while talking to Free Press.

An IAS officer of 2003 batch, Dnyaneshwar Patil comes from a farmer’s family. He has done his BE in mechanical engineering. He has worked on various positions in the state government, starting his career as a SDM of Sehora and Khurai. He served as CEO of district panchayat Jhabua, and collector of Sheopur and Betul districts.

w Q. What is the target area of MARKFED?

The first intervention area of the federation is supplying fertilisers and procurement of wheat and soyabean. MP MARKFED is a leading player in agri-product business and is making substantial contribution to the effort of the state government in increasing food grain production in the state. As the state government agency for wheat and paddy procurement under the Minimum Price Support (MSP) scheme, MP MARKFED has procured 13.45 lakh MT wheat and 7.92 lakh MT paddy in 2016-17. Representing the interest of millions of farmers in the state we have tie-ups with 48 reputed chemical fertiliser companies, 96 agricultural equipment companies and 124 pesticide manufacturers and distributors.

w Q. What is the goal of MARKFED?

MARKFED is working to increase crop production and productivity by timely channelising high quality agriculture inputs like fertilisers, agriculture equipments, seeds and pesticide to the farmers at reasonable price, to undertake price support operations of various agricultural produce on behalf of the state and Central governments, to facilitate, coordinate and promote the marketing and trading activities of the cooperative institutions in agricultural commodities, scientific storage of agriculture produce, production and sale of cattle feed etc.

w Q. What are the key strengths of the federation?

Vast marketing network spread across various districts and close to 425 distribution centres. We have a contribution of 69 per cent of the total state distribution of fertilisers and 72 per cent of DAP and complex fertilisers in the state. The agri inputs are channelised through their distribution centres by us. We have also tied-up with reputed chemical fertiliser companies, agricultural equipment companies and pesticide manufacturers and distributors.

w Q. What parameters are followed by you to ensure supply of good quality fertilisers to farmers?

To ensure good quality fertiliser, the federation is collecting sample on each 40 ton of supplies. These samples are sent to the identified laboratories. The federation is going to establish its own laboratory, in which the supplies will be checked. If the sample fails the supplies will be fortified and the contractor will be blacklisted. The federation is ensuring the availability of fertilisers at uniform rate throughout the state to cater to the need of farmers in the remote areas, or over 100 kilometres from the rake point where private suppliers are not interested. The federation has instituted a network of 244 double lock centres, 4,587 primary marketing societies and 279 marketing societies. We are having a number of institutional distribution centres which is 42 per cent and highest as compared to other states. To meet the challenges of deficiency of micro-nutrients and improve the agro-productivity the federation has made arrangement for the supply of zinc sulphate, gypsum and ammonium molybdate.

w Q. Does MARKFED control marketing of pesticides?

Yes we have alliance with 124 reputed pesticide suppliers for conducting the business. Major suppliers are Shriram Fertiliser and Chemical, Wire Crop Science Ltd., UPL, Monsanto Ltd., Gharda Chemicals, Biostadt India Ltd., Hindustan Antibiotic Ltd., Rallies India etc . The BIO oroducts are approved by Central Insecticide Board, pesticide stocks are sold through the PACSs in the district or supplied to the government institutions like department of farmer welfare and agriculture development, department of horticulture and MP State Seed and Farm Development Corporation.

w Q. Dose the federation deal with warehousing also?

Federation owns warehouses for scientific storage of agriculture and minor forest produce, seeds, culture, fertilisers, pesticides, agricultural implements and notified commodities offered by individuals, co-operative societies and other institutions. Total capacity of storage wing is 8.85 lakh MT with major share of own warehouses. Along with own capacity, there is rented capacity belonging to suppliers, farmers and for other commercial purposes.

w Q. What is the marketing and agro-trading business of the federation?

Federation is involved in various marketing and trading activities like, procurement of agricultural commodities on behalf of the state government under the various schemes:

w Price Support Scheme (Wheat, Rice, Urad , Arhar, Sarson).

w Joint Venture Scheme (Chana, Sarson, Wheat, Soyabean).

w Commercial Purchase (Tuar).

w Price Support Scheme: The procurement is done through a network of Primary Cooperative Societies and the Seva Sahakari Samiti.

w Joint Venture Scheme: Procurement under Joint venture scheme is undertaken with NAFED or Private sector Parties. Marketing Federation and NAFED collaborate in the ratio of 50:50 to perform the procurement activity while partnership with Private party is in the proportion of 80: 20

w Commercial Purchase: MARKFED also undertakes procurement for commercial trading by own staff in mandis.

w Q. What’s the federation doing for seed culture?

Seed business is done on consignment basis, agent of MP State Seed and Farm Development Corporation, Seed Federation and Private Producers registered with Agriculture Department – Supplies vital quality of certified seeds and Culture provided by, NAFED, NFL, IFFCO, OILFED, MP AGRO and other agencies.

Government is agent in the supply of different varieties of culture on consignment basis as per the demand of the agriculture department/co-operative societies which in turn provide the same to the farmers. The partners are:

w National Fertilisers Ltd.

w Indian Farmer Fertiliser Co-Operative

w MP Oilseed Grower Federation

w MP State Agro Industries Development Corporation

w Q. Does the federation see any scope for collaboration with other agencies for marketing?

Collaboration with leading retailers for supply of agri commodities (Trading).

w Collaboration with private processors for supply of agri commodities (Trading)

w Collaboration with private processors/retailers for scientific storage of agri commodities (Warehousing)

w Collaboration with companies for distribution of fertilisers, pesticides, seeds and culture, agro equipments

w Potential Products – Sharbati Wheat, Soyabean, Organic Products and various other commodities with good production potential in MP and procurement and distribution expertise of MP MARKFED

w Q. Does the federation have new plans?

The federation is having two plans, first to become an agency between the farmers and the buyers, second to unify the banking system.

Bridge between farmers and buyers: The federation is planning to give better opportunities to farmers. Their products will be sold nearer to the market price, as the buyer will reach the door step of the farmers and the federation will become the bridge between them. Now one step ahead, the buyer will suggest the breed of the Sarbati wheat and the soyabean and the farmer will grow them. After the production the farmer will get almost market price of the product at door step and the buyer will get the best product on market demand.

One Bank One Account is unification of the banking system: Presently the federation is dealing with various banks in the state. Now an MoU has been signed with State Bank of India and it will be the federation’s bank. All transactions will be done with the one bank, which will empower the federation to monitor the payment system and also the income and expenditure by a single click. Farmers will get payment in one click and in short time, which will increase the faith of farmers in the federation and they will feel better in joining the federation.