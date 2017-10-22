CM to speak on Pt Deendayal in US

BHOPAL : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will reach Washington DC on Sunday to address a programme of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Forum. CM has also been invited by US India Business Strategists Forum. He will return on October 28.

It is organised in association with Indian Embassy, Foundation for India and India Diaspora Studies, US, to mark Pt Deendayal’s 100th birth anniversary. CM has been invited as chief guest.

Policy makers, thinkers, academicians, businessmen will participate in the programme. Issues like political instability, terrorism, economic equality, unemployment, climate change, poverty will be discussed. In addition to address, CM will have meeting with delegations of US of representatives. On October 24, CM will have a meeting with US India Business Strategic Forum. On October 25, CM will visit incubation centre of Columbia University. He will address Friends of MP on October 26.