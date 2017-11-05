City advocates not to represent accused in court

Bhopal : In a show of solidarity with the gang rape victim, advocates of Bhopal district and sessions court on Saturday decided against representing the accused.

Terming the incident as a heinous crime, District Bar Association president Rajesh Vyas urged the advocates not to take up the case of the accused in the court.

Vyas, who is also a member of MP Bar Council, said, “City advocates are shocked and hurt. Hence, they decided against representing the accused. I have also urged them not to defend the accused in the case. It is a very heinous crime. Hence, young advocates have decided against taking up the cause of accused. As a president of district bar, I fully support their stand and appeal to all other advocates to join them.”