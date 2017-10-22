Chouhan you herd Aaganwadis workers to swell crowd

CM to collectors during video conference

BHOPAL : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that government employees are brought at his public meetings to swell crowd. They form substantial part of audience at such events.

Chouhan stated this during a video conference held with commissioners and collectors on Saturday. He asked them to ensure that common people join MP Foundation Day celebrations to be held on November 1.

He said that he finds large crowd at his public meetings but once he gets down from the dais to interact with the people, he realises that most of them are Aaganwadi workers. He said that if an event is organised for the farmers and if no farmer is present in the audience, the very purpose of holding the function gets defeated.

Chouhan asked the collectors to work for the success of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana. He said that only they can make the Bhavantar Yojana a success. Without referring to the Mandsaur police firing, he said having a sensitive chief minister is not enough. The collectors also need to be sensitive and should regularly interact with farmers to know their problems.

The chief minister directed that farmers selling their produce should get up to Rs 50,000 in cash. There is no ban on withdrawal of cash from the bank accounts of traders. Income tax laws also do not come in the way of payment of up to Rs 50,000 in cash to the farmers. He said that there are misconceptions among the farmers and the traders regarding cash payment, which need to be removed. He announced that last date for procuring soybean will be December 31, 2017 and that of maize will be January 31, 2018.

Chouhan said that he would join Vikas Yatras, which will begin from November 1 in every district and will participate in two programmes, conduct surprise inspections and make night halts at district headquarters.

He said that the government’s decision to focus on disposal of revenue cases had yielded good results. He asked collectors to work hard for the success of other government schemes and programmes as well.