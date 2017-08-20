Brahmin Mahila Manch celebrates Janmashtami

Brahmin Mahila Manch celebrated Janmashtami with great pomp and festivity at Sayaji Hotel on Saturday. It was based on theme ‘Kanhaiya Ki Gopi Ya Radha’. Dressed as Radha – Krishna and Gopi, they gave a traditional touch to the entire celebration. The members played a game ‘Sitoliya’ and enjoyed a lot. The winners of the game got certificate by BSNL. Archna Pandey, a BSNL official also distributed eco-friendly Ganesha idols to all members. Founder members Rajni Upadhyay, Anupama Sharma, Archna Patsariya and Anita Mishra were present here along with other members of the manch (All pix: Pradeep Mehra.)