Bhopal / Brahmin Mahila Manch celebrates Janmashtami

Brahmin Mahila Manch celebrates Janmashtami

— By FPJ Bureau | Aug 20, 2017 12:24 am
Brahmin Mahila Manch celebrated Janmashtami with great pomp and festivity at Sayaji Hotel on Saturday.  It was based on theme ‘Kanhaiya Ki Gopi Ya Radha’. Dressed as Radha – Krishna and Gopi, they gave a traditional touch to the entire celebration. The members played a game ‘Sitoliya’ and enjoyed a lot. The winners of the game got certificate by BSNL. Archna Pandey, a BSNL official also distributed eco-friendly Ganesha idols to all members. Founder members Rajni Upadhyay, Anupama Sharma, Archna Patsariya and Anita Mishra were present here along with other members of the manch  (All pix: Pradeep Mehra.)

