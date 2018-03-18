BMC demolishes goons’ illegal properties

BHOPAL : The action against habitual offenders took a new turn when on Saturday teams of Bhopal police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished their illegal properties.

Tea stalls and kiosks, which are frequented by anti-social elements were removed. Over 50 illegally placed gumtis were seized and taken away by BMC trucks under the drive.

Deputy inspector general, Bhopal, Dharmendra Chowdhary said that the action will continue against habitual offenders who have encroached upon public property. He said nabbed miscreants may be externed from the district if required.

Acting on DIG’s directives, the teams reached Gehukheda where they bulldozed a portion of house, which was built illegally by notorious criminal Rajesh Sharma. The accused had encroached upon the land where he had built shops and other structures, which were also razed by the team on Saturday.

The accused carries several charges against him including crime against women.

According to sources, the accused was earlier booked for keeping illegal arms and was a notorious drug peddler.

The action began from Kolar police station where teams assembled at around 5 pm and initiated drive. The illegally parked kiosks and shops where anti-socials gathered and make obscene remarks on girls were targeted by the team of cops and civic body.

In Talaiya, houses of two criminals were found to be built against the norms. They were asked to produce papers of houses to ascertain whether the construction is legal.