Bhopal emerges champ in school swimming tourney
HOSHANGABAD : Bhopal division emerged at the top in the 63rd School Swimming Championship, which was held here from November 13-17. The swimmers of Bhopal Division won 94 medals, emerging at the top. Indore division bagged second position with 60 medals while Hoshangabad division won 44 medals and ended up at the third position. The Sagar division came last, winning only one bronze. The winners were feted by SP Arvind Saxena and local journalists. Social worker Pt Bhavani Shankar Sharma, Piyush Sharma of Swimmers’ Association and Bhavna Dubey of the education department were present on the occasion.