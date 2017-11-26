Bhavantar Yojana a boon for many farmers

Ujjain : The ambitious ‘Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana’ launched by the state government has proved a security cover for many farmers. In the absence of the scheme, farmers would have to sold soyabean at the rate of Rs 2700-2800 per quintal. Under the scheme, the farmers got an average rate of Rs 3016 per quintal.

According to Kamal Singh, a 37-year-old farmer of village Tukral under Tarana tehsil of the district informed that the ‘Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana’ came in their life like a lifeline as scanty rainfall and low production indicated sale of soyabean at the rate of Rs 2400-2500 per quintal. Kamal Singh is that farmer who got maximum amount of Rs 67,854 deposited in his bank account under the scheme. He got an appreciation from the CM as well.

Kamal Singh informed that he sold about 155 quintal soyabean at Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi and got difference amount of Rs 473 per quintal. He said that rate of soyabean has seen a lot of ups and downs during the past five years which led to loss of income for thousands of farmers and the scheme has come like a ray of hope for them, despite all odds they would continue to be benefitted with the scheme in the next seasons too.