After BJP, Cong MLAs pass away one after another

Nine members of 14th Vidhan Sabha dead so far.

BHOPAL : There is no stopping the spate of deaths of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. The fourteenth Vidhan Sabha of the state is 4-year-old and in this period, nine MLAs have passed away. The series of deaths began with BJP MLAs and now members of the Congress are dying one after another.

The deaths began with BJP’s Prabhat Pandey after which Rajesh Yadav, Tukojirao Pawar, Sajjan Singh Uike and Rajendra Dadu passed away. Since the death of the leader of opposition Satyadev Katare, three Congress members have died. After Prem Singh and Mahendra Singh Kalukheda, Kolaras MLA Ramsingh Yadav passed away a day before Diwali.

The process of bye-polls is underway in Chitrakoot. Meanwhile, two other bye-elections have become due. In the midst of all this, there has been the talk of the MP Vidhan Sabha building suffering from ‘Vaastu Dosh’. MLA Ramniwas Rawat said what was happening was unfortunate. He said that death is inevitable but the fact that such things are repeatedly happening after the assembly moved to the new building was a matter for concern.