43 Cong men sent to jail by SDM court as they don’t apply for bail

BHOPAL : Congressmen didn’t apply for bail from the SDM even as the latter sent 43 party men to jail after they were arrested by the police at Board Square while they were going to meet CM Chouhan, on Saturday.

The CM and others are on fast-unto-death in connection with the farmers’ violent protest ongoing in the state for last 10 days, at BHEL Dussehra Maidan, from Saturday.

State Women Congress president Mandvi Chouhan, DCC president Santosh Jitendra Kasana, DCC president PC Sharma and others took out the rally from the PCC office to reach the venue.

The police had raised barricades at Board Square and after a scuffle, they arrested 43 Congressmen. SHO MP Nagar, Sanjay Singh Bais said 43 Congressmen including six women were arrested under Section 151 of CrPC.

Investigation officer sub inspector JKS Parihar said information about the arrest was presented in the SDM court of Bairagarh. As the bail application was not presented by the Congressmen in front of the SDM, the SDM sent them to Bhopal Central Jail.

Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra alleged the government was suppressing the democratic practices in the state. Congressmen were sent to jail for violating CrPC 151 and the SDM had to release them, but the SDM didn’t. The Congressmen submitted a memorandum addressed to the president of India, to dissolve the state government for killing seven innocent farmers. They had also demanded to waive the loan and electricity bills of farmers and release those in jail for the protest. All cases imposed on them should be withdrawn, they demanded.

They also demanded that in the state in last 10 years, 11,500 farmers had committed suicide and they should also be given compensation of Rs 1 crore each and a job in a government department.