176 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 3.51 crore seized

BHOPAL : Poppy husk weighing 176 quintals worth Rs 3.51 crore was seized after a factory was raided in Parewa Kheda village by Eithkhedi police, said SP (North) Hemant Chouhan while addressing mediapersons on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Raees Khan of Mandsaur who took Jain godown on rent for manufacturing poultry feed but was involved in manufacturing drugs illegally.

The godown was used for stocking drugs, which were supplied to the customers and suppliers at different places.

The police have recovered a Toyota Fortuner vehicle bearing registration number MP13JH5555, which was used for transporting the drugs. In the vehicle, police found cash of Rs 25,000. Search for vehicle owner, who is one of the accomplices of Rajendra Vishwakarma, is on.

Acting on a tip off, the godown was raided and the teams confiscated 593 sacks carrying 176 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 3.51 crore. During the raid Babu Khan (51) and Shantilal Banjara (35) of Mandsaur were nabbed along with the main accused. Police found that Abdul alias Raja Qureshi was involved in drug peddling. He absconded after the raid. Search for Raja has been intensified. SP Chouhan said that the network of the accused is spread across Mandsaur, Neemuch, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

The investigation has been started and accused will be quizzed regarding drug peddling in different parts and about accomplices who are involved in supplying and collection of the drugs. Police said Raees Khan is a habitual offender and has been booked for serious offences in the past. He has been booked for murder twice and twice for attempt to murder. He was also booked under Arms Act. Abdul has been booked for transporting of drugs illegally, Arms Act and assaults cases. He was absconding in double murder case in 2014 in Nimbakheda and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 30,000 on his head.