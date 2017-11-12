1.5L homes power-less in Shivraj & Sushma’s Vidisha

Morena and Rajgarh top in non-electrification of homes.

Bhopal : Notwithstanding state claims of the state government of having propelled Madhya Pradesh on the fast track to development, the fact is that that as many as 1.5 lakh homes in Vidisha – the Lok Sabha constituency of minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj and the ‘karmabhoomi’ of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan – are without power connections.

The figures compiled by the department of energy for implementing PM Modi’s ‘Saubhagya Yojana” show that a staggering 40 lakh homes in the state are sans power supply.

Under the Saubhagya Yojana, power connections are to be provided to all non-electrified homes.

During the run-up to the 2013 assembly polls, the government had claimed that thanks to the implementation of the Atal Vidyut Yojana, all parts of the state were getting round-the-clock power supply. However, at that time, the government glossed over the fact that lakhs of homes do not have power connections at all.

In as many as 18 districts of the state, the number of non-electrified homes is more than one lakh. Morena tops the list with 2.18 lakh such homes, followed by Rajgarh (2.03 lakh), Chhattarpur (1.77 lakh), Shivpuri (1.71 lakh), Sagar (1.49 lakh). Vidisha (1.48 lakh), Bhind (1.38 lakh), Betul (1.35 lakh), Chhindwara (1.31 lakh), Raisen (1.25 lakh), Damoh (1.21 lakh), Rewa (1.20 lakh), Singrauli (1.18 lakh), Shajapur (1.16 lakh), Narsinghpur (1.05 lakh), Seoni (1.05 lakh), Mandla (1.01 lakh) and Ashoknagar (1.0 lakh).

In other districts too, thousands of residents are doing without power supply.

Funding issues unresolved

After the Prime Minister’s announcement, the chief minister has directed the energy department to launch a campaign for providing power connections to all non-electrified homes by 2018. However, it is yet to not clear from where the money for implementing the scheme would come from. Under the “Saubhagya” scheme, the Centre is supposed to provide 60 per cent of the funds with the state government chipping in with the rest. However, the state government’s per connection expenditure is much higher than the estimates of the Centre. In such a scenario, even after getting central aid, the state government will have to spend a huge amount.

Work will be completed on time: Jain

According to energy minister Paras Jain, power connections will be provided to all non-electrified homes in all the districts within the stipulated time limit. He admitted that in many districts, the number of non-electrified homes is huge but added that the department was preparing to float tenders for erecting poles and installing DPs and transformers for the purpose. He said that once the scheme is fully implemented, not a single home in the state would be without power connection.