Yamini Rao, MD Rao IIT Academy on the right way to teach

Mumbai: Apps and online teaching cannot replace coaching or for that matter school learning. “This is because there is some level of discipline and healthy stress needed,” says Yamini Rao, managing director of Rao IIT Academy. But she strongly opposes the idea of stress based on comparison.

This mother of 4-year-old claims that she can associate with parents who try to compare their kids with other kids. “But I believe that they should stop doing that and rather encourage them and show some level of trust on their kids.” Recalling her own situation as a parent, she admits comparison is natural but parents need to work on it. “More pressure parents put on their kids, there are chance he or she might revolt and take a wrong step or inculcate bad habits in their formation years.”

Rao IIT Academy which conducts counselling on regular basis of their students and parents, have found that more than 90 per cent parents pile up their expectation on their kid which becomes a burden for them. Rao feels these counselling sessions are to help students take the right direction. “Parents always tell their kids to sacrifice their hobby and dedicate their time to education. This is not an appropriate approach. There should be time management here and they should be allowed to play or dance or sing or do any other hobby.”

Arguing the student’s cause, Rao reiterates that sacrifice should be made by parents too. “You cannot watch television in front of your kids and ask them to not watch it,” Rao expresses. Rao and her family do not have television at home and prefer connecting with the real world than the virtual world. “I don’t need television to teach my son. I believe practical method works.”

But like her organisation, she also feels effective utilisation of e-learning platform is increasingly vital. Rao IIT Academy has a strong online presence with over 1, 29,000 subscribers. “There are places like Udupi where we don’t have our presence but we have students from there using our e-learning videos.”

Even though she is the managing director at the academy, she still continues to teach her students. “I love teaching but I cannot give them that much of the time and commitment as I would like to give. So, I pick only one batch at a time and give them my complete attention,” says Rao who started teaching from the time she was in standard tenth. She recollects how she enjoyed helping her younger sister’s friends in various subjects. “I used to do that with a desire to help them.”

Remembering her father, Rao explains her father was a source of inspiration in her life and reason for her to pick up education as her calling. “He used to teach students in Kota. People used to show immense respect for his work. The parents and students used to express their love to him by giving him vegetables that were grown in their farm.” She considers those moments as proud moments, but she adds time has changed now. “People don’t offer us vegetables now but a simple visit to the academy and their appreciation for our efforts are valued by us,” chuckles Rao.

This academy has been involved in various CSR activities too. Without revealing much she says, “We will do as much as we can. We did support an economically-weak child and will continue doing that based on our capacity to support.” Adds Rao, “Inspiring people is important in social building. Through our various CSR, we want to give students an understanding about giving.”