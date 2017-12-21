World Bank to lend $825m to Pakistan

Nation’s economy grew 5.3 pc in financial year to June 2017

Karachi : The World Bank (WB) has granted Pakistan a USD 825 million loan to upgrade the energy and public finance sectors in a country which has long struggled with chronic power shortages and poor fiscal management. Just over half the loan, USD 425 million, would be used to modernise the national grid, the World Bank said on Wednesday, reports the AFP.

The government has had some success in generating more electric power to ease a years-long energy crisis, but its distribution has been hampered by poor transmission. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said recently that 10,000 megawatts (MW) had been added to the national system, with another 10,000 megawatts available in the next two years. “The improved power supply will help meet the unserved demand from consumers and reduce the number and duration of power outages,” Illango Patchamutu, the country manager for the World Bank, said in a statement.

The remaining USD 400 million was allocated to improve the management of public finances and thus assist the delivery of much-needed health and education services. Pakistan’s economy grew 5.3 per cent in the fiscal year up to June 2017, and the government has set a growth target of around six per cent for the current year. However, economists are wary of Pakistan’s hefty fiscal deficit of around four percent of GDP. A record trade deficit of $15 billion for the first four months of the current financial year has also caused jitters about a potential balance of payments crisis. The value of the rupee has fallen by roughly five percent in recent weeks against US dollar.

Bailout

In November, Pakistan sold dollar bonds worth $2.5 billion, and some analysts believe South Asia’s second-largest economy may need an International Monetary Fund (IMF)0 bailout. In October, the World Bank estimated that $17 billion of external financing — or five percent to six per cent of gross domestic product — is needed in the current financial year through June for Pakistan to bridge its debt payments and current account deficit, which more than doubled to $14.4 billion in the year through September. Foreign-currency reserves have slumped 29 per cent to $12.9 billion in the year through October. Pakistan has battled rough weather since the ouster of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on charges of corruption.