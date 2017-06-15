Work in progress to merge DGFT with CBEC

New Delhi : The government is working on a proposal to merge the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) with Central Board for Excise and Customs (CBEC) to promote ease of doing business for exports and imports.

The DGFT and CBEC are under the ministries of commerce and finance, respectively. The proposal also assumes significance as a bulk of the current work profile of the foreign trade regulator DGFT is going online with digitisation and rollout of the goods and services tax (GST).

The DGFT, headed by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, facilitates exports, formulates foreign trade policy and administers programmes like the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme, Advance Authorisation and Export Promotion for Capital Goods.

Indian Trade Service (ITS) cadre officials mainly work in this body. According to sources, the matter was discussed recently in an inter-ministerial meeting convened by the Cabinet Secretariat.

“There are some synergies between customs and the DGFT. The two can be merged so that policy and implementation is with one body. Outward looking infrastructure support related activities will be taken care of by the DGFT post-merger,” they said.