Wipro unveils 3D metal printing unit in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Global software major Wipro’s three dimensional (3D) metal printing facility was unveiled by its Chairman Azim Premji in this tech hub on Wednesday.
“The 12,000 sq.ft. centre has various capabilities that include building up technology, post-processing, research, characterisation and validation facilities,” said the city-based IT major in a statement here. The company, however, did not disclose the cost of this high-tech facility.
The software major’s 3D printing business unit, Wipro3D, has been providing services to aerospace, space, industrial, automotive, healthcare, oil and gas and heavy engineering sectors in the country. Wipro3D was set up in 2012 here under the Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, a hydraulic cylinder manufacturing unit of the software major.
The company soon plans to take its 3D printing services across the world, said the statement, although no details were specified of its expansion plans. “We see 3D printing as a critical component in the digital manufacturing strategy of any enterprise,” said Wipro3D’s Business Head Ajay Parikh in the statement. One of the country’s earliest 3D printed metal component in space was built by Wipro, he added.
