Wilful defaulters owe Rs 1.10L cr to PSBs till Dec

Banks see 1.7% rise in defaulters; NPAs at Rs 8.4 L cr

New Delhi : The number of wilful defaulters, who did not repay loans to public sector banks (PSBs) despite the capacity to do so, rose by 1.66 per cent to 9,063 in the April-December period of the current fiscal, government said on Friday.

“The amount involved for PSBs is reported as Rs 1,10,050 crore,” Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The number of wilful defaulters was 9,063, which represents a marginal increase of 1.66 per cent during the nine months of the current financial year, he said.

There are provisions for penal measures and criminal action against wilful defaulters as per the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Besides, Shukla said, market regulator Sebi has issued regulations barring companies with wilful defaulters as promoters/directors from accessing capital markets to raise funds.

Amendment has been effected to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for barring wilful defaulters from participating in the resolution process, he added.

“PSBs, as on December 31, 2017, have registered 2,108 FIRs against wilful defaulters, filed 8,462 suits for recovery from wilful defaulters and initiated action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 in respect of 6,962 cases of wilful defaulters,” Shukla said.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of all the banks in the country amounted to Rs 8,40,958 crore in December, led by industry loans followed by services and agriculture sectors. The gross NPAs or bad loans of scheduled commercial banks as on December 31, 2017 due to loans to industry were at Rs 6,09,222 crore, accounting for 20.41 per cent of the gross advances.

That was followed by Rs 1,10,520 crore (5.77 per cent) dues from services sector; Rs 69,600 crore (6.53 per cent) from agriculture and allied activities; Rs 14,986 crore from other non-food credit and Rs 36,630 crore (2.01 per cent) from retail loans, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The highest amount of gross NPAs was for country’s largest lender SBI at Rs 2,01,560 crore. Among others, Punjab National Bank (PNB) was at Rs 55,200 crore; IDBI Bank – Rs 44,542 crore; Bank of India – Rs 43,474 crore; Bank of Baroda – Rs 41,649 crore; Union Bank of India – Rs 38,047 crore; Canara Bank – Rs 37,794 crore and ICICI Bank – Rs 33,849 crore.

He said Rs 2,30,287 crore has been written off by PSBs for five year period ended March 2016. “Writing-off of non-performing assets is a regular exercise by banks to clean up their balance sheet and achieving taxation efficiency. Writing-off of loans is done for tax benefit and capital optimisation. Borrowers of such written off loans continue to be liable for repayment,” he said.

The RBI has revised the stressed assets resolution process that need to be implemented within 180 days. Shukla said PSBs have committed to ensure for clean lending, strict segregation of roles for appraisal, monitoring and recovery, online processing of loans, clean consortium lending arrangements, stressed assets management verticals for stringent recovery and clean post sanction follow-up for loans above Rs 250 crore.