WhatsApp’s ‘Delete For Everyone’ time limit extended; check details here

Mumbai: The most popular app – WhatsApp’s feature ‘Delete For Everyone’ has extended its time limit. From 420 seconds (7 minutes) it has been raised to 4,096 seconds (68 minutes and 16 seconds). The new update version says that now have over and hour to delete the message send to a friend or in a group. The new feature is spotted on the beta build of Android with version number 2.18.69. While it is just available in Android phone, it was expected to make its way to Apple’s IOS depending on how well it is received by Android users.

To delete message on WhatsApp, tap and hold the message box and hit the trash icon from the menu. Then tap on “Delete For Everyone” to recall the message. After tapping on that option, the message will disappear from your device and recipient’s phone.

Here are some other additional features of WhatsApp which you may like.

Watch YouTube videos on WhatsApp without getting out of app

WhatsApp new feature in its app allows user to watch YouTube videos within the app. You have to tap on YouTube link in a conversation and the video clip will launch in a floating window.

Hide the blue tick on your WhatsApp

The blue ticks on WhatsApp can be hidden or disabled. You just need to go setting > Privacy > Read > Receipts. On the another hand, to read message without triggering the blue stick, enable Aeroplane mode before opening the chat window to read the message. But you just have to remember to close the app before disabling the Aeroplane mode.

Send and receive money on app

WhatsApp rolled out the UPI-based payment featured in India. It comes after a beta trail of the new peer-to-peer payment system, tested over one million WhatsApp users. The money will be directly credited to the recipient’s bank account. This new featured you can access from the chat window and can be found alongside other options like Video, Gallery, Document and others in the attachment menu.

WhatsApp live location

WhatsApp rolled out the new feature ‘live location’, which allows users to share their location in a real time. The good thing is you can manually stop sharing location data within a chat at any time. When you have to share your location in a WhatsApp chat by tapping the attach icon, it will prompt you to select the duration of time for which your location will be active to others.