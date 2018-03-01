Weak orders take sheen off factory activity in Feb

New Delhi : India’s manufacturing sector activity fell to a four-month low in February as factory output and new business orders rose at a slower pace, says a monthly survey.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 52.1 in February from 52.4 in January, indicating a modest improvement in operating conditions. This is for the seventh consecutive month that the index remained above the 50-point-mark that separates expansion from contraction. According to Nomura, India’s manufacturing PMI remained in the expansion zone but suggested some consolidation after the rapid ramp up of activity in December. In December 2017, the index had touched a 60-month high of 54.7. “It was promising to see that India’s manufacturing sector remained in growth territory, as the impact of GST continues to dissipate,” said Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit.