Vodafone to offer unlimited 3G, 4G data for 1 hr at Rs 16

New Delhi : Telecom operator Vodafone on Friday announced a SuperHour scheme under which it will offer unlimited 3G or 4G data for one hour at a starting price of Rs 16 for pre-paid customers.

It will also offer unlimited local voice calls (within network) with one hour validity for Rs 7. “With SuperHour, you can use and download as much data as you like for one hour at a fixed, nominal price. Moreover, with unrestricted repeat purchase, you can make every hour SuperHour,” Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said in a statement.

“Customers can also buy the SuperHour pack for making unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone voice calls for only Rs7,” the statement added.

Under the scheme, prepaid customers will get unlimited 4G/3G data usage for one hour, starting at just Rs 16 which will be launched from January 7 and available to customers across all circles by January 9, reports PTI.

The rate may vary across circles, it added. The offer is not available in Bihar-Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh – Jammu and Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana.